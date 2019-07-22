'Tiger Woods: Chasing History' Chronicles Tiger's Pursuit of 82 Pro Victories (VIDEO)

Since his pro debut in 1996, Tiger Woods has won 81 times on the PGA TOUR. One more victory, and he'll tie Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 career wins.

The GOLF Films documentary special Tiger Woods: Chasing History looks back at the amazing career of one of the world's greatest athletes, from his first pro win at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1996 through his most recent win at the 2019 Masters.

Here's a sneak preview of Tiger Woods: Chasing History:

The film also documents Woods' tradition of wearing his signature red shirt on Sunday, how he was able to popularize golf beyond the game’s diehard fans, and his special relationship with his father, Earl.

The documentary is narrated by TV host and producer Carson Daly, who competed with Woods during their junior golf careers in Southern California.

Tiger Woods: Chasing History, Monday, July 22, 8/7c, Golf Channel