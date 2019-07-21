'Picard' Cast on Reprising Their 'Star Trek' Roles & How Characters Have Changed (VIDEO)

Star Trek fans are sure to be excited about the upcoming CBS All Access series Picard, and hearing what's in store is probably just going to make the wait seem that much longer.

Series stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Evan Evagora sat down in TV Insider's suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with our Jim Halterman.

Stewart will once again play Jean-Luc Picard, and it's not just the character who has changed in the years that have passed. "What's interesting about this, at least for me, is that 20 years have passed for me as well as for Jean-Luc," Stewart said. "They've been eventful... There's all that stuff to draw on and put into the show."

And he's not the only one stepping into familiar shoes. Del Arco is reprising his role as Hugh, and the actor spoke about putting aspects of his personal life into the work.

Prior to the interview, the trailer was unveiled at the Star Trek Universe panel, and Hurd called the reaction to the preview "beautiful" and "amazing." "We felt all the love," she said.

As for what to expect from the series, she teased, it's "full of humanity, full of imperfect people."

Watch the video above to see the cast talk about the series' "well-rounded, fully-formed female characters," diversity, humor, and more.

Star Trek: Picard, Series Premiere, Early 2020, CBS All Access