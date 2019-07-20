Brent Spiner & Jeri Ryan Are Back in the 'Star Trek: Picard' Trailer (VIDEO)

Star Trek fans received quite a treat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Saturday.

Sir Patrick Stewart not only unveiled the first trailer for Star Trek: Picard at the Star Trek Universe panel, he also brought out surprise guests and franchise icons Brent Spiner (Commander Data), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh) and announced they'll be appearing in the new CBS All Access series.

Jonathan Frakes (Commander William T. Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi) will also be appearing.

During the panel, it was revealed that Star Trek: Picard will premiere in early 2020.

The Star Trek: Picard portion of the Star Trek Universe panel featured a conversation with stars Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal "Chris" Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek), and Evan Evagora (Elnor).

They were joined by executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, and Heather Kadin, and supervising producer Kirsten Beyer.

Watch the trailer for Star Trek: Picard below.

Star Trek: Picard, Early 2020, CBS All Access