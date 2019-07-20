Everyone Wears a Mask in HBO's New Trailer for 'Watchmen' (VIDEO)

HBO released a new trailer for its hotly-anticipated adaptation of comic novel Watchmen during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and it certainly looks like war is coming.

The trailer hints at "an insidious conspiracy" as it seems like everyone, cops and villains and vigilantes alike, is wearing a mask to keep his or her identities secret.

"We don't do lollipops and rainbows," says Angela Abar (Regina King) to a young girl. "We know those are pretty colors that just hide what the world really is — black and white."

The trailer also features more from the star-studded cast, including Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Don Johnson, and Louis Gossett Jr.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watchmen, Series Premiere, October 2019, HBO