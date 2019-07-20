Everyone Wears a Mask in HBO's New Trailer for 'Watchmen' (VIDEO)
HBO released a new trailer for its hotly-anticipated adaptation of comic novel Watchmen during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and it certainly looks like war is coming.
The trailer hints at "an insidious conspiracy" as it seems like everyone, cops and villains and vigilantes alike, is wearing a mask to keep his or her identities secret.
"We don't do lollipops and rainbows," says Angela Abar (Regina King) to a young girl. "We know those are pretty colors that just hide what the world really is — black and white."
The trailer also features more from the star-studded cast, including Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Don Johnson, and Louis Gossett Jr.
Watchmen, Series Premiere, October 2019, HBO