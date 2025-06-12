Hallmark fans are packing the sunscreen and finding their sea legs as the inaugural Hallmark Christmas Cruise prepares to set sail, anchored by an all-new original docuseries, Christmas at Sea.

Real-life superfans and stars of the swoon-worthy network will mix and mingle aboard Hallmark’s inaugural Christmas Cruise, setting sail from Miami to Nassau. Viewers can tune in as fans meet their favorite Hallmark screen sweethearts on the open seas, catch heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments, festive meet-and-greets, and yuletide fun like carol-oke.

The four-part limited series will premiere on July 7.

Christmas at Sea will feature appearances for Hallmark regulars, including Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, and Sarah Drew.

As an additional special gift to fans, Hallmark is unwrapping an early preview of Countdown to Christmas 2025, right in the middle of summer. Viewers can enjoy the cozy romances and holiday love stories they’ve come to expect, all while soaking up the sun in bathing suit season.

From Friday, July 25, to Saturday, July 26, rom-com enthusiasts can snuggle up with Hallmark’s most-loved holiday movies, handpicked by the fans themselves. Now through Sunday, June 22, viewers can vote for their favorite festive love stories using the Hallmark Movie Checklist App. The top picks will headline special marathons created for the fans, by the fans.

The Fan Favorite Runner-Up Marathon begins on Friday, July 25, from 8a/7c until 8/7c, while the 24-Hour Fan Favorite Winner Marathon begins on Friday, July 25 at 8/7c through Saturday, July 26 at 8/7c.

Need another reason to feel merry? Hallmark is also gifting a pair of series premieres to bring some extra cheer to the summer months. Holidazed is a feel-good ensemble about neighbors navigating the chaos of the holiday season, while Unwrapping Christmas is a heartwarming collection of movies centered around the women who run the All Wrapped Up gift shop.

Christmas at Sea, July 7, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel, next day on Hallmark+

Fan Favorite Runner-Up Marathon, July 25, 8a/7c – 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

24-Hour Fan Favorite Winner Marathon, July 25 – July 26, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Unwrapping Christmas Movie Series, July 5, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+

Holidazed, July 6, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+