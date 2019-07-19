Sneak Peek at Bobby Bones vs. Brooklyn Decker & Andy Roddick on 'Celebrity Family Feud' (VIDEO)

Things get awkward — and funny — in Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek as Grace and Frankie star Brooklyn Decker and her star tennis player husband Andy Roddick compete against Dancing With the Stars champ and American Idol mentor Bobby Bones.

Decker and Roddick will be joined by her parents, Steve and Tessa, and brother, Jordan, and are playing for the Andy Roddick Foundation. On Bones' team are recording artists Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi and radio personalities Amy Brown and Dan Chappell a.k.a. Lunchbox, and they're playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

But it's not one of the celebrities host Steve Harvey puts in the spotlight in this moment. Instead, it's Decker's mother, as she is asked what a jealous stripper might do to the pole when the hot new girl comes up. Watch the video above to see her answer and her daughter's reaction.

The next game of the night will see Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir face off with members of their families by their side.

Celebrity Family Feud, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC