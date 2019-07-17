Celebrate 'Suits' Final Season With Paley's 'Farewell Celebration' Exhibit

Suits fans looking to celebrate the series' final season with something extra special are in luck.

The Paley Center for Media announced Wednesday that to honor the USA drama's farewell run, it will present Suits: A Farewell Celebration: Exhibit. This exclusive engagement will run at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location July 17 through September 15. Admission is free.

The exhibit will include iconic costumes from series' costume designer Jolie Andreatta and photography. Visitors will be able to get a close look at the costumes for Harvey (Gabriel Macht), Donna (Sarah Rafferty), Louis (Rick Hoffman), Samantha (Katherine Heigl), Alex (Dulé Hill), Katrina (Amanda Schull), Jessica (Gina Torres), Mike (Patrick J. Adams), and Rachel (Meghan Markle). It will also include a special costume preview of the spinoff, Pearson, centered on Torres' character.

"Always smart and stylish, Suits has captivated television audiences for eight seasons," the Paley Center's President and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement. "We're thrilled to celebrate the ninth and final season with this special behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series."

"Working on Suits and Pearson has been a wonderful experience and I'd love to continue to expand my work with this amazing team of people," Andreatta said. "The cast, crew, UCP and USA have been great partners along the way. I'm delighted to have my work on Suits and Pearson exhibited at the Paley Center."

Every year, the Paley Center presents exhibits offering a unique combination of artistry and entertainment, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process of their favorite television shows. For more information about Suits: A Farewell Celebration: Exhibit, visit paley.me/suits.

Suits, Ninth and Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, July 17, 9/8c, USA Network

Pearson, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 17, 10/9c, USA Network