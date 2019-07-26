'Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.' EP Will Packer Previews the Star-Studded Shark Week Special

They really do need a bigger boat for this star-studded first night of Shark Week.

Girls Trip producer Will Packer and comedian Rob Riggle, who teamed last year on the special Shaq Does Shark Week, invite some of their famous funny friends to the Bahamas for more shark encounters in Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum. Along for the swim (above, from left): Damon Wayans Jr., Adam Devine, Joel McHale, Packer, Riggle, and Anthony Anderson.

On their boys' trip, the actors sit atop a clear cage dubbed "the human bait box" and bob at the surface while reef and nurse sharks feed. They also help take blood and skin samples from a tiger shark — a species second only to great whites in recorded fatal attacks — and tag it.

After Riggle, scuba-experienced McHale was the most game, Packer says: "Joel said, 'This is the most fun I've had in my whole life.' The rest were like, 'Wait a minute, what are we doing?' And I replied, 'When I said Shark Week, what did you think I meant?'"

Experts were, of course, wet-suited-up to assist — among them, Shark Week's most trusted cameraman, Andy Casagrande, and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder.

"The running joke was, 'If Paul is willing to get back in, we can get back in,'" Packer says. "And with him around, what are the odds of a shark attack happening again?"

Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum., Sunday, July 28, 9/8c, Discovery