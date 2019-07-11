'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' Sneak Peek: Whiskey With a Secret Laos Ingredient (VIDEO)
Gordon Ramsay is going international to learn about cultures, dishes, and flavors from around the globe — and it might not be easy to stomach some of the food and drink he'll be trying on National Geographic's Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.
Take, for instance, what he's presented with in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek from his time in Laos, one of the locations he'll be visiting in his pursuit of culinary inspiration. Other places the multi-Michelin-star chef will be visiting include Morocco, Hawaii, Alaska, and New Zealand.
New recipes to represent the heart of each culture will be inspired by the ingredients he harvests and dishes he tastes. At the end of each episode, he'll challenge himself and cook a feast with a local food legend.
In the clip above, Ramsay learns that "Laos style" whiskey has a secret ingredient. Watch the clip below to see what it is and if he's willing to try it.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 21, 10/9c, National Geographic