Gordon Ramsay Talks Being Out of His Comfort Zone in National Geographic’s ‘Uncharted’

If you’ve watched Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, or Food Stars, you know Gordon Ramsay loves a good competition. However, the Brit has been stepping out of his comfort zone as he ventured to different parts of the world for Nat Geo’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. Season 4 of the adventure series brought the culinary mogul to new destinations and experiences.

From diving for snow crabs in the Florida Keys to herding cattle with Hawaiin cowboys to braving the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, Ramsay fully immersed himself into the vibrant cultures and flavors across the globe. The finale saw him face off against local chef Maria Haddad amongst royalty in the ancient desert city of Petra in Jordan.

Here the celebrity chef and restaurateur reflects on his travels and where he’d want to go next.

On your travels, what are your must-have necessities?

Gordon Ramsay: A great pair of shoes, sun cream, and an open mind. I love Uncharted because I get to understand everything about the culture and food in every territory I visit. It absolutely makes me a better chef!

What have been some of your favorite experiences from the season?

This season has been extraordinary from cooking in Petra in Jordan to diving in Hawaii. But I’d have to say my experience in the Keys was my favorite. Learning from the Gale Force Twins (Amanda and Emily Gale) and being on the water for the majority of the time, it was really a dream since I love being near water. The seafood and “bubba” culture there was tough to beat!

Tell me about the standout people you interacted with this season and your takeaways.

Oh man, there were so many great people. In Hawaii, it was Neil Kamimura. That guy is incredible. He’s one of the few people I know of in the world who’s creating knives by hand and has waitlist years long. Working in his workshop and crafting my own knife, was truly an experience I’ll never forget. Then there are all the chefs I met and cooked with. From Anna Hough in Ireland to Pepe Veira in Spain, these chefs showed me the passion and bounty that their amazing home countries have.

Cuba has been closed to many for so long. How was it for you to open the door a bit to a world not really seen?

It was fascinating. It was like going back in time but the passion of the people who live there is exceptional. I’ve also seen things I’ve truly never seen before, like non-stinging bees to pigs getting cooked in a hammock!

During the season finale, you’re cooking for the Jordanian family. You’ve cooked for royalty before, but how much of a bigger challenge was it to do on foreign soil and out of your comfort zone?

Not only is it royalty, but we’re cooking at one of the New 7 Wonders of the World; that’s a lot of pressure. But if I learned anything while I was in Jordan, it was the best teachers are the women of Jordan. From learning to make a makloubeh to the local cheese, they are the backbone of that country. I realized very quickly I needed to take in everything they taught me to do well in my cookoff.

What made this destination the right way to end the season?

It was absolutely The right destination! think The Treasury at Petra is iconic. Some of the locations we explored were so beautiful to shoot in, it was one of my favorites of the season. And also, much like the heatwave hitting America right now, I can confirm the temperatures were just as hot there!

What are some places you would want to go next for the series?

I want to explore more of South America and Asia. There are so many amazing, interesting things happening in these areas. The food, the ingredients, the people, the culture, I cannot wait to see and taste it all!

What keeps you centered and sane as you juggle so many projects at once?

My family. No matter where I am in the world, I’m connected to them, and we always find to talk and catch up. My favorite thing on Uncharted was to FaceTime Tana and Oscar and show them the amazing locations Dad was at that day. He loved it!

Stream Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 1-4 on Nat Geo, Disney+ and Hulu