Remembering the ‘Great War,’ ‘All American’ Hits 100, Ramsay on the Road, Nick and Aaron Carter as ‘Fallen Idols’

The Great War

On Memorial Day, marking the 110th anniversary of the start of World War I, a four-hour docuseries (continuing Tuesday) remembers the sacrifices made by Americans upon entering the European conflict in 1917, shedding the nation’s isolationist policy to help defeat Germany and emerge a global power. The series unfolds from multiple points of view, including that of General John J. Pershing, leader of the American Expeditionary Forces, as well as an Army soldier from the “Big Red One” 1st Infantry Division and members of the African American regiment known as the Harlem Hellfighters.

All American

With its future beyond Season 6 still undecided, the inspirational sports drama reaches its 100-episode milestone with series star Daniel Ezra in the director’s chair. It’s a contemplative episode in which Spencer (Ezra) reflects on his past while facing one of the biggest games of his career. Elsewhere, Layla (Greta Onieogou) has a surprise for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) while she continues working on her mental health, and Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets feedback from her publisher.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

The master chef and ubiquitous TV host is back on the road for a fourth season of the culinary travelogue, soaking up regional sites and cuisines and testing his prowess against local food experts. The two-part opener sends him first to the glorious Florida Keys, where he dives for stone crabs and spiny lobsters while observing the way of life in the Conch Republic, before facing off with chef and rum distiller Paul Menta. Then it’s on to the Connemara coastline of Ireland, where lamb, oysters and seaweed are on the menu as he cooks with former protégée Anna Haugh on the Cliffs of Moher.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter

Another cautionary documentary about the dark side of fame depicts the fall from grace of pop music’s golden-boy siblings over two nights (concluding Tuesday). Fallen Idols profiles Backstreet Boys breakout Nick Carter and his younger brother Aaron as they shot to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s, with a rift developing after Nick was accused of sexual misconduct by three women, and Aaron, dealing with his own mental health and addiction issues, sided with his brother’s accusers. Aaron’s life was cut short when he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 in 2022.

