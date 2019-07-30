'Jane the Virgin' Boss Says the Series Finale Honors the 'Structure of Real Telenovelas'

Most shows couldn't survive five seasons without going off the rails at some point, but wildly veering twists and turns are what have made Jane the Virgin continue to sparkle.

On Wednesday, we bid farewell to our heroine and her extended familia with a final chapter that series creator Jennie Snyder Urman promises will deliver "awwws" and "ay carambas" alike.

A preview:

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Raf (Justin Baldoni)

Now that Jane's landed an agent, "the journey toward getting her book published will play a huge part in the last episodes," Urman says.

Of course, there's another major milestone afoot as she and Raf prepare to tie the knot. Some potential hurdles? Raf's unstable sister, Luisa (Yara Martinez), and lingering issues regarding Jane's back-from-the-dead first husband, Michael (Brett Dier). Says Urman, "We've been building toward this for years."

Petra (Yael Grobglas)

Petra's dream of being the sole owner of the Marbella hotel will be tempered by the nightmarish return of her mother.

"Magda [Priscilla Barnes] is making one last-ditch effort to profit off her daughter," Urman says. "There will be a surprising resolution to that [situation]."

Xiomara (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil)

With Xo in nursing school and Rogelio striving to bring his sci-fi pilot This Is Mars to fruition, the couple's careers "are going to bump up against each other," Urman warns. "Rogelio's show moving forward will come with complications on a personal level."

But have no fear: He'll rise to the occasion.

Says Urman, "We're honoring the structure of real telenovelas, [which means that] the good people get happy endings and the evil villains get what they deserve."

Jane the Virgin, Series Finale, Wednesday, July 31, 9/8c, The CW