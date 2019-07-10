'Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer to Return for Tournament of Champions (VIDEO)

It's never too early to start thinking about Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, and the show has officially announced its contestants for this year's tournament, including recent headline-maker James Holzhauer.

The big champ raked in more than $2 million during his 33-day run on the beloved game show this spring, so it's no surprise that the player — who has been compared to fellow Jeopardy! whiz Ken Jennings — is set to return. The reveal came in the form of a video announcement via Jeopardy!'s YouTube channel.

Jeopardy! Clue Crew member Jimmy McGuire addressed fans in the clip, sharing that the lineup and date for this year's Tournament of Champions would be set for November and include 15 champions from the last two seasons who will all compete for the $250,000 prize. "First up, no suspense here," McGuire began, "James Holzhauer will return to compete."

But don't expect this tournament to be a walk in the park for Holzhauer as he'll be facing some stiff competition. McGuire also shared the full lineup of participants who will compete this November announcing Josh Hill, Ryan Fenster, Anneke Garcia and more.

Among one of the returning champs in the woman who defeated Holzhauer after his incredible streak: Emma Boettcher. Boettcher famously defeated Holzhauer was granted the 15th spot on the lineup despite only winning three games during her own run. See who else will join them in the video announcement below and don't miss Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions this November.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings