James Holzhauer's 'Jeopardy!' Defeat Is the Show's Most-Watched Episode in 15 Years

Despite decades on air, Jeopardy! still knows how to draw crowds especially with a competitor like James Holzhauer.

In a new list of ratings released by Deadline, the report reveals that Holzhauer's defeat was the show's most-watched episode since 2004 — 15 years ago when Ken Jennings was competing. The episode which drew 14.5 million viewers was the most-watched episode across homes since May 2005 while it was the most-watched among total viewers since November 2004.

Holzhauer famously made headlines as he swept the beloved game show day after day raking in over $2 million during his 33-day run. In the list of 10 episodes with the highest number audience, Holzhauer's defeat ranks third and isn't the only episode of the show included.

Four different installments from the long-running show are included in the list — each from Holzhauer's run. Also making the Top 10 list are The Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones series finales and 60 Minutes.

If anything, Holzhauer's airtime proved that old shows can still come out on top. The top viewed Jeopardy! episode trails behind The Big Bang Theory's series finale which tops the list while a 60 Minutes installment falls at number two.

