'Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Land a Real Estate Reality Show

Watch out, Chip and Joanna — Bachelorette stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are entering into the TV real estate world!

The couple is working with CNBC to be part of the network's new primetime programming lineup called “Real Estate Thursdays," beginning in May.

Their show, tentatively called Cash Pad, follows the engaged Season 12 pair as they "partner with homeowners hoping to turn their properties into ideal short-term rentals. JoJo and Jordan will transform these ordinary spaces with unrealized potential into profitable vacation-rental hot spots," the network announced.

The series is produced by Electus with Chris Grant, Drew Buckley, Tim Puntillo, Craig Plestis and Ming Lee Howell as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

“Whether it’s investing or building or selling, real estate remains one of the best and fastest ways to build wealth,” said Jim Ackerman EVP, Primetime Alternative Programming, CNBC. “These new shows and our returning series, The Deed: Chicago, are a perfect fit for our primetime slate.”

Rodgers expressed his excitement on social media:

For Fletcher, this project has been a long time coming. She told told Architectural Digest last year, "When I was younger, my mom had an apartment complex that she actually renovated from ground up, and me and my brothers would go in and help her. So, early on, I got a taste of real estate and design. And then, when I was in college, that’s when I started becoming hands-on."

And by the looks of her Instagram, she's pretty damn good.

CNBC has The Deed: Chicago returning for its third season and also greenlit two other series, Listing Impossible and Five Day Business Flip (working title), while Simonsen Says (working title) is still in development.