Fox Unveils First Look at 'The Masked Singer' Season 2 (VIDEO)

Fox may have revealed the return date for "America's #1 New Show" back in June, but the network is now offering a new glimpse at Season 2 of The Masked Singer with two new promos.

Get ready for a whole new set of singing celebrities as 16 contestants take to the stage with all-new masks. Fear not, though; these promos are teasing some of the masks that will be part of the season, including a skeleton, eagle, egg, leopard, flamingo and more.

Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger all return to make their best guesses when it comes to the identities behind the masks. "Who's behind the mask?" Cannon asks the age-old question one of the teasers that is overlaid with The Greatest Showman's anthem "The Greatest Show" — a choice that isn't lost on viewers.

Officially set to return Wednesday, September 25, at 8/7c, The Masked Singer will air for an astounding two hours. Season 2 will prove to be "more insane than ever," as one of the promos promises.

Don't miss the show-stopping performances when The Masked Singer returns this fall, and check out the two new teasers below for a glimpse at the mystery contestants.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Masked Singer, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, Fox