Kaley Cuoco to Star in 'The Flight Attendant' for WarnerMedia Streaming Service

Kaley Cuoco is sticking with Warner Bros., but she's moving from the comedy of The Big Bang Theory to the drama of a thriller.

The actress has had the rights to Chris Bohjalian's The Flight Attendant, since October 2017 and will now star in and executive produce (as part of her Yes, Norman Productions) the adaptation for WarnerMedia's streaming service.

The Flight Attendant follows Cassandra Bowden (Cuoco), who wakes up with a hangover in a hotel room in Dubai — and there's a dead body in bed with her. She doesn't call the police but instead boards the flight to New York with the rest of the crew. In New York, FBI agents have a few questions for her about her layover. When she can't piece together what happened the night before she woke up in that hotel room, Cassandra suspects she might have killed the man.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also serve as executive producers. Steve Yockey will executive produce and adapt the book.

Cuoco's agreement with Warner Bros. Television Group includes a pod deal for her production banner and a talent holding deal for her future acting services. She will also star in and executive produce Harley Quinn, an animated adult-comedy for DC Universe.

"I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn't be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship," the actress said. "They're stuck with me now!"