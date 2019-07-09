Will 'Veronica Mars' Season 4 Be the Final Season? Kristen Bell Weighs In

Veronica Mars is back — 12 years after the last episode of the original run aired — with a fourth season revival on Hulu on July 26, but will those eight episodes be the last time Marshmallows see their favorite sleuth?

If it's up to series star Kristen Bell, they won't be. "I told [series creator] Rob Thomas that I will do Veronica Mars until it's Murder, She Wrote," she told TVLine, and even suggested an out-there potential ending. "I will keep doing this show until everyone in Neptune is dead." The last episode would then reveal Veronica was the murderer.

But however Season 4 and/or the series itself eventually says goodbye for good, Bell does think the show and her character have "an endless life" because their creator has a "commitment to reinventing the story." And she plans to continue to play the character as long as the fans want to keep tuning in.

Fortunately, Bell isn't the only one who wants to see the series continue after this upcoming season. Thomas is on board as well, but he also acknowledged that would depend on what happens in the revival, he shared at the ATX Television Festival in June. "I feel like, by saying that, you assume Veronica survives these eight episodes — so don't get comfortable," he said of a possible fifth season.

And the story could even continue in another form. After all, fans got a crowdfunded movie in 2014, and there are also novels (which Thomas said "are 98% canon").

In the upcoming fourth season, spring breakers are murdered in Neptune, decimating the seaside town's tourist industry. The family of one of the victims hires Mars Investigations to find their son's killer, drawing Veronica into a mystery that pits the wealthy elites, who want the month-long bacchanalia to end, against the working class that relies on the cash influx that this time of the year brings.

Veronica Mars, Season 4, July 26, Hulu