'Yellowstone' Sneak Peek: Kayce Has Trouble Corralling His Cowboys

Yellowstone Season 2 took a week off for the Fourth of July, but Paramount Network offered fans a sneak peek at what's to come in the opening scene of Episode 3.

If you didn't catch it or set your DVR to record it, we have a rundown of what you missed.

In "The Reek of Desperation," Kayce (Luke Grimes) is trying to do what his father, John (Kevin Costner), set him up to do in Episode 2 and take charge in the family business. But as he learns from Rip (Cole Hauser), he's not going about it the right way.

His first mistake is inviting the others to ask questions, because doing so sets up a disagreement about how to take the cows out to pasture and who can and can't swim. Rip steps in and tells the others that Kayce wanted to know if there were questions, not if anyone had an opinion on his orders. He then dismisses them to do as Kayce said.

If he keeps asking for questions, "the questions will never stop," Rip warns Kayce. He'll take care of what Kayce needs — including making sure no one questions him or his ways.

And Rip's not the only one with advice. Kayce may be trying to do things differently, but Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) has something to say about that. "Different never works," he tells him.

