Controversial Confession Is at the Center of 'A Fatal Confession: Keith Morrison Investigates'

He confessed. He said he did it. He signed the papers, told the story, and took the blame. But what if it was all a mistake? What if this man was forced to confess to a drive-by shooting he knew nothing about?

This is the claim of Daniel Villegas, a man who at 16-years-old took responsibility for a double homicide in the city of El Paso, TX, which is explored in A Fatal Confession: Keith Morrison Investigates.

This two-hour special premieres Sunday, July 7 on Investigation Discovery. Daniel’s confession would follow him for the rest of his life, imprisoning him at age 18, sparking a fight for justice across the city of El Paso, and culminating in a final trial 23 years after his initial guilty verdict.

Journalist and Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison discovered this case in 2011 and for years he followed the story of those involved, constantly tracking down new interviews and information about what truly happened to Daniel Villegas.

Morrison brings this decades-long case to life — and to its dramatic conclusion — exploring the facts behind Villegas’s confession in his search for the truth.

