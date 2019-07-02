'A Capitol Fourth': John Stamos Hosts the 39th Annual Event Live on PBS
This July 4th, A Capitol Fourth continues its 39-year tradition of celebrating our nation’s independence on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol building.
Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos returns to host the country’s longest-running live national Fourth of July TV tradition. A Capitol Fourth’s family-friendly Independence Day celebration will commemorate our country’s 243rd birthday with all-star musical performances, and remains unaffiliated with any other July 4th events around the country, and in other locations in Washington, D.C.
Featured will be Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King with the Broadway cast of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical Beautiful starring Vanessa Carlton; multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling; acclaimed Tony-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Keala Settle; multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams; double ACM winner, CMA and Grammy nominee with more than 12 million in RIAA certified sales and early member of Pandora’s Billionaires Club Lee Brice.
Also performing, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat with her new band Gone West; five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel vocalist extraordinaire Yolanda Adams; 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy; singing sensation Angelica Hale; and this year’s winner of The Voice (Season 16), Maelyn Jarmon, performing the “National Anthem;” with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.
The concert will also feature a special treat for the entire family, with Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, Elmo, Grover, Bert & Ernie from Sesame Street on hand to celebrate America’s birthday. The Sesame Street Muppets will perform a musical medley of patriotic favorites and iconic songs from the groundbreaking children’s television series, currently celebrating a landmark 50 years of learning and fun.
And, the concert will pay tribute to our men and women in uniform with a special performance by the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band and John Stamos.
A Capitol Fourth, Thursday, July 4, 8/7c, PBS, (Check your local listings)