How the Carolina Panthers Became the Focus of 'All or Nothing' Season 4

The 2018 season may have been disappointing for the Carolina Panthers, but there's more to the story than a forgettable 7–9 record.

The NFL squad, led by flamboyant quarterback Cam Newton, is the subject of the fourth season of Prime Video's All or Nothing, the fly-on-a-wall docuseries that spends an entire season with a team on and off the field. (Previous installments chronicled the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals, and soccer team Manchester City).

"The Panthers have had a ton of success in recent years, a very high-profile quarterback who's a fascinating character in the league, and a veteran coach [Ron Rivera]," says Keith Cossrow, NFL Films' senior coordinating producer, of the decision to follow the Panthers.

What's more, new ownership — billionaire David Tepper bought the team last year — meant all eyes would be on the Panthers: "They had a lot at stake."

After a promising start to the season with six wins in their first eight games, the Panthers slid into a humbling losing streak due in large part to injuries suffered by Newton and star tight end Greg Olsen.

"What you're seeing on All or Nothing that you haven't seen before is what it feels like in the team's meeting rooms on the Monday after a devastating defeat," Cossrow reveals. "Or at halftime in the locker room when they're getting their doors blown off at Pittsburgh on national TV."

Even as their season fell apart, the Panthers didn't limit the show's access, Cossrow continues: "What surprised us is that they never flinched from the circumstances they were in or the predicament of having our cameras living with them."

All or Nothing: The Carolina Panthers, Season 4 Premiere Friday, July 19, Amazon Prime Video