'One Day at a Time' Saved! Pop Picks Up Series for Season 4

Another canceled series has been brought back from the dead.

Pop has saved One Day at a Time, which Netflix canceled after three seasons. The series will return for a 13-episode Season 4 on the CBS-owned cable network in 2020.

"How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next," Pop TV President Brad Schwartz said in a statement.

"If Schitt's Creek has taught us anything, it's that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable," he continued. We couldn't be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance, and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face."

"Three months ago, I was heartbroken with the news of our beloved One Day At A Time's cancellation. Today, I'm overwhelmed with joy to know the Alvarez family will live on," executive producer Norman Lear said, adding thanks to his producing partner, Brent Miller, the series' co-showrunners and EPs Mike Royce and Gloria Calderón Kellett, and Sony.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to be making more One Day At A Time," Kellett and Royce added. "This show has meant so much to so many, and we can't wait to dive in with our amazing new partners Pop and CBS. And we'd especially like to thank all of the fans for their undying support, helping us turn #SaveODAAT into #MoreODAAT."

The series will also be broadcast on CBS, the home for the original 1975 series, later in 2020 after its run on Pop.

Inspired by Lear's classic, One Day at a Time follows a newly single Army veteran, Penelope (Justina Machado), and her Cuban-American family. Now a nurse practitioner, Penelope is raising two strong-willed children and gets help from her old school mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno), and building manager, Schneider (Todd Grinnell). It also stars Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

One Day at a Time, Season 4, 2020, Pop