'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? — Test Your Knowledge (QUIZ)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader originally debuted on Fox in 2007, but did you know that Nickelodeon has revived it with a very special host?

John Cena steers the game on Nickelodeon with the help of a whole new classroom of kids who go head-to-head with contestants looking to prove whether or not they're smarter than an elementary schooler. The revival debuted Monday, June 10 on the network and has aired weekly since then.

On June 24, another adult put their smarts to the test with a new set of questions that weren't all that easy to answer. Covering a wide variety of topics through the current curriculum for elementary students, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader asks contestants to prove their knowledge when it comes to Math, Geography, History, Science and much more.

But do you have what it takes to answer the hard questions? We're letting you find out with the quiz below which includes the questions from Monday night's show. Put yourself to the test and find out if you have what it takes to be smarter than a 5th grader and don't miss the show, Mondays on Nickelodeon.

