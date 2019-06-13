Cast of 'All That' on the Reboot & Working With Kenan and Kel (VIDEO)

Ever wonder where Saturday Night Live's longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson got his start? All That is the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series where he and Kel Mitchell introduced viewers to "Good Burger," and now the pair are executive producing a reboot set to premiere Saturday, June 15.

Making up the new cast are a crop of talented kids Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen, who are following in the footsteps of the stars that came before them.

TV Insider caught up with the comedic crew at Viacom's Time Square offices to discuss the reboot.

"It's great being part of the new cast of All That," Lumpkin says. "The old cast, they set such a high bar and I'm super excited to try to reach that with this new group of kids. It's phenomenal working alongside them."

Considering the original series aired from 1994 through 2005, most of the 12-15 year-old cast members wouldn't have been alive when the show was airing, but that doesn't mean they aren't familiar with the classics.

"There are a lot of full episodes on Teen Nick right now that keep playing, and I recorded the whole series of the show," Alessi notes. "I think I've probably seen every episode because now they're turning into repeats."

In this new iteration of the series, classic sketches are revisited with a modern update that's sure to have old and new fans laughing. Below, see what the cast had to say about working with the original cast, how their improv experience helped them and more.

All That, Premieres Saturday, June 15, 8:30/7:30c, Nickelodeon