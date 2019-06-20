'The Terror: Infamy' Takes on Japanese American Internment & Folklore Spirits (VIDEO)

The first trailer for AMC's anthology series The Terror has arrived and things are taking a horrifying turn for the sophomore season.

Set within a World War II-era Japanese American internment camp, The Terror: Infamy (Season 2's official title), will follow Chester Nakayama (Derek Mio) as he attempts to uncover the secret behind the bizarre deaths that haunt his community. A malevolent entity is at large, and Chester will do what it takes to combat the evil force.

In the minute-long teaser, the entity is referred to as a "shape-shifting spirit" as ominous scenes play out. "You ever get the feeling you're being watched," one man asks before another voice says, "There's something evil, I can feel it."

Shadowy and misshapen figures plague the camp Chester and his family are forced to move into following the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. George Takei's character Yamato-san, who is a community elder and former fishing captain, refers to the entity as Bakemono, which is a real spiritual entity in Japanese folklore.

Joining Mio and Takei in the Ridley Scott, Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein-executive produced season are Kiki Sukezane as Yuko, Cristina Rodlo as Luz, Shingo Usami as Henry Nakayama, Naoko Mori as Asako Nakayama and Miki Ishikawa as Amy.

Watch as things go bump in the night in the trailer below and don't miss The Terror: Infamy when it premieres this August on AMC.

The Terror: Infamy, Season Premiere, Monday, August 12, 9/8c, AMC