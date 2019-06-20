'The Spanish Princess' Finale Sneak Peek: What Will Harry Believe? (VIDEO)

It doesn't even take a minute for Margaret Beaufort (Harriet Walter) to go from encouraging to accusatory in the Spanish Princess Part A finale.

The first part of the Starz drama comes to an end Sunday, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at a confrontation that has Prince Harry (Ruairi O'Connor) clearing the room.

In "Destiny," the fate of England hangs in the balance after a tragedy rocks the Tudor family, and Catherine (Charlotte Hope) risks everything to find out if Harry still loves her.

Catherine is called into question by Margaret in the finale. After telling Harry that he's speaking "like a true king" by threatening to "hang the lot" gathered with him, Margaret tells him he needs to continue being a king by getting rid of Catherine.

"She is a liar," Margaret insists. "She cannot be your queen."

Watch the clip above to see more of what Margaret says and how Catherine and Harry both respond.

The Spanish Princess, Part A Finale, Sunday, June 23, 8/7c, Starz