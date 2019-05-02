Watch This New 'Vida' Trailer and You'll Be Dying to Binge Season 2 (VIDEO)

The Hernandez sisters are taking over.

Well, they're trying to take over ... or take control, in the second season of the half-hour Latinx dramedy Vida. But, for fans of the first season (which is available to binge NOW on Starz, the Starz app and StarzPlay) we already know that the hermanas - type A/tough Emma (Mishel Prada) and the much-looser and often-irresponsible Lyn (Melissa Barrera) - we already know that while there are many challenges coming at them from the outside, they just as often are their own worst enemy. (Am I lying? No!)

As the acclaimed series, which recently won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, prepares to return on May 23, we pick up with Emma having accepted that she's going to be staying in Los Angeles, while Lyn is dealing with being single (but her sexy ex, Johnny, played by Carlos Miranda, is still around and quite the distraction!).

But together they have decided they're going to put all their energies into making their mother's neighborhood bar a success. Of course, this is executive producer Tanya Saracho's world, so don't expect anything in Vida to come easily.

Also on the canvas in Season 2 is big-hearted Eddy (Ser Anzoategui), their mother's spouse, who was brutally beaten in a gay bashing in the Season 1 finale. And Johnny's sister, sharp-tongued Marisol (Chelsea Rendon), tries to find her place in the gentrified community around her.

There will be new faces this season, too, with the addition of Raúl Castillo (We the Animals, Looking) as Baco, a handyman with a questionable past who can help Emma and Lyn get the bar in good condition ... but watch for sparks (we won't say which kind) to ignite with one of the sisters. Also joining is Adrian Gonzalez (Superstore), as Rudy, an LA County Councilman who will come into Lyn's life and Roberta Colindrez is also joining for Season 2 as Nico.

Heard enough? Check out the all-new trailer for season 2 of Vida here:

Vida, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, May 23, on the Starz app and StarzPlay



The series will also air weekly on the Starz linear network beginning Sunday, May 26, at 9/8c.