'Yellowstone' Sneak Peek: Beth and Rip Remember When They Met (VIDEO)

The wait is nearly over for Yellowstone's next chapter as the Paramount Network prepares to debut the show's second season on Wednesday, June 19.

Ahead of the highly anticipated return, though, we have an exclusive first look at the premiere episode in a new clip. In Season 2, the Dutton family will continue to fight for their ranch as new dangers threaten to ruin their home and lives.

In the exciting clip, Beth (Kelly Reilly) takes a moment to reminisce with Dutton family ranch hand Rip (Cole Hauser). The pair sit in the grass as Beth says, "I remember the first time I saw you — so wild, so angry. God, you were beautiful," she continues.

As fans know from Season 1, there was a connection between these characters, and it seems like it will continue into the latest episodes.

When their conversation progresses, Beth notes how Rip looked at her father John (Kevin Costner) with "such devotion," before she admits that it made her jealous. "And the way he looked at you," she tells Rip, "I was worried that he'd love you more someday."

Rip reassures her that it could never be the case, that family always came first to John. Eventually the conversation takes a turn when a plea to stay comes into the mix. What will happen between this pair in the premiere? Decide for yourself by checking out the clip below, and don't miss Season 2 when it begins June 19.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yellowstone, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 19, 10/9c, Paramount Network