New Young Chefs Enter the Competition Kitchen on 'Chopped Junior'

Junior cooking dynamos step into the Chopped kitchen to showcase their culinary skills in the new season of Chopped Junior, Tuesday, June 25 on Food Network.

Through six one-hour episodes, the junior chefs must create delectable dishes utilizing ingredients within the mystery baskets over three rounds to earn the elusive Chopped Junior chef coat and a $10,000 grand prize.

Hosted by Ted Allen, these young cooks must prove they are wise beyond their years with their culinary chops. Special guests join the recurring Chopped judges at the table to determine who will be eliminated, including Jessica Alba, Anthony Anderson, Nikki Bella, Kardea Brown, Clinton Kelly, and Bailee Madison.

In the opening episode, "Smoothie Operators," four young cooks step out of their home kitchens and into the spotlight, as they must work with beef tongue in the appetizer basket. The fearless kids who move on to the second round get a cool treat of orange cream smoothies in the entrée basket, and the last two competitors discover whether a giant lollipop and an odd sandwich make for a winning dessert.

Chopped judges Scott Conant and Amanda Freitag are joined by guest judge Jessica Alba to determine who is crowned the episode’s Chopped Junior champion!

Chopped Junior, Season Premiere, Tuesday, June 25, 9/8c, Food Network