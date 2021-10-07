‘Chopped Junior’ Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dies At 17 After Cancer Battle

Fuller Goldsmith, who finished in first place on the Food Network’s Chopped Junior in 2017, has passed away following a long battle with cancer. He was 17.

The young chef, who also competed on Top Chef Junior in 2017, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of three and was a four-time cancer survivor. Top Chef Junior production company Magical Elves confirmed Goldsmith’s death on its Instagram page on Wednesday.

“We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith,” Magical Elves wrote. “He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we’ve ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special.”

Actress Vanessa Lachey, who hosted the Universal Kids cooking competition show, commented on Magical Elves’ post, writing, “We all loved Fuller so much! We will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks. Sending so much love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!”

In February, Goldsmith let his friends and fans know that his leukemia had returned. “Unfortunately the news regarding the tumor was not what I was hoping. The same Leukemia is back,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it’s gone once and for all. Round 5- I’m ready to fight!”

Goldsmith was just 13-years-old when he won his episode of Chopped Junior. He donated his $10,000 in winnings from the show to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.