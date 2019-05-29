5 Tasty Questions With 'MasterChef' Judge Aarón Sánchez

After MasterChef returns for its 10th season on Wednesday, May 29, the Fox cooking competition — where talented home cooks tackle culinary challenges in hopes of impressing judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich and winning a $250,000 grand prize — will expand to two nights per week in June.

Check out a Sneak Peek of MasterChef Season 10:

When we caught up with chef Sánchez, he offered advice to the newest crop of contestants. “Don’t be too ambitious too early,” he said. “That’s one of my suggestions and one of the pitfalls that the home cooks get into.” Then, Sánchez answered our “5 Questions” and seasoned it with his delightfully delicious culinary flair.

1. If your TV had only three shows or networks on it, what would you be watching?

FOX. MasterChef, obviously. I would want some sort of History Channel show for sure. I love how the Roman Empire was built. I’m a big history buff. I think the third one would be some sort of show that’s more investigative and culturally based. Everybody loves Netflix, I guess, right? So Narcos, or something like that.

2. What three foods do you have to have in your fridge or pantry at all times?

You have to have some sort of lime, cheese and tortillas, because you can always make a quesadilla. I end up having a quesadilla more times than not late night when I get home.

3. If you had to pick one food to eat at every meal, what would it be?

My mom’s cooking, or rice. I love rice dishes because you can put a fried egg on a rice dish. You can put protein on it. You can heat it up easily.

4. Who, from history, would you love to cook for?

Abraham Lincoln, for sure. Jim Morrison. I’m trying to find people that would like to eat, you know what I’m saying? There’s a lot of people I would like to hang out with, but I don’t know how much they would like to eat. Who else? Martin Luther King. Muhammad Ali. Who else would I love to hang around with? Julia Child.

5. If you weren’t a chef, what would you be doing for a living?

I’d try to work with wine, because I love wine. I love the history of it. I love how it tells a story. I love how connected it is to the earth, so I’d probably be involved in wine of some sort. Or I’d be helping people in some sort of nonprofit. I’m very philanthropically inclined.

MasterChef, Season 10 premiere Wednesday, May 29, 8/7c, Fox