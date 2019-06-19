Rosamund Pike to Lead Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' Adaptation

Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, State of the Union) is delving into fantasy for her latest role. The Oscar-nominated actress has been cast as the lead of Amazon's The Wheel of Time.

Set to star as Moiraine, Pike is the first actress attached to the adaptation of Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels. The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular series in the genre, with over 90 million books sold.

Jordan's story is set in a world where magic exists but only certain women are allowed to access it. The show will follow Pike's Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the town of Two Rivers.

Embarking on a dangerous journey alongside five men and women — one of which is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn who will either save or destroy humanity — Moiraine will lead the action.

The Wheel of Time is being adapted for TV by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Serving alongside Judkins as executive producers are Red Eagle Entertainment's Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage, Radar Pictures' Ted Field and Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz.

Briesewitz is set to direct the first two episodes and Pike will serve as a producer with Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is being co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The Wheel of Time, TBA, Amazon Prime Video