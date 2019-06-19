'Modern Family' Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Host 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson better start practicing his best "move that bus" yell, as he'll be taking over the hosting duties for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The actor, who is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on the long-running hit ABC comedy, and who recently made a cameo in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video, is stepping into the role formerly held by Ty Pennington. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner will bring his sunny disposition to the complete home makeover series helping families alongside willing communities.

"I was so inspired by the original series and now I can't wait to help families as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," said Ferguson in a statement. The actor also shared a sweet video message announcing his new role on Twitter.

🚨 Just announced! 🚨 Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) will host the new season of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (@extremehome) coming to HGTV in 2020! #HGTVExtreme Read more >> https://t.co/NG9eoHkqsE pic.twitter.com/VyVQ2DjdsC — HGTV (@hgtv) June 19, 2019

The show will reflect the original series that aired on ABC for nine seasons from 2003 through 2012. Each episode will spotlight local heroes who give back to their communities despite their own struggles. Each overhaul featured in the 10-episode season run will include landscaping, interior and exterior renovations.

During the span of a week, the makeover team will build a new house from the ground up while the homeowners enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

"Jesse's participation as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of the ways that HGTV will put its own creative lens on the series," said HGTV President, Jane Latman.

"We'll make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but it will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television," she continued.

"Jesse's a funny guy, with a warm, caring nature who will help us find the humor and joy in every situation, so that will make this a unique viewing experience for everyone."

Don't miss the revival when it arrives in 2020 along with the inspiring stories fans of the original have come to love.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Coming 2020, HGTV