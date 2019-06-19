'America's Got Talent': 7 Auditions From Week 4 Worth Watching (VIDEO)

Animals and music were on display in the fourth week of auditions for America's Got Talent Season 14.

It was host Terry Crews' turn to give someone a Golden Buzzer, and the night was filled with impressive acts, from showcases of magic, dance, and music, to performances that held deeper meanings. The audience and judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, and Howie Mandel were on their feet awarding standing ovations more than once.

A Rat Became Endearing in Cirque du Sewer Act

Melissa Arleth showed what Hanta could do with quite the circus performance involving ropes, ladders, a wheel, the trainer's own body, and more that could help change the "bad PR" that rats get.

Ansley Burns Was a Powerhouse

The 12-year-old not only sang Aretha Franklin ("Think"), but she also did it a cappella — and absolutely crushed it — after Cowell disliked the backing track.

Sos Put on Quite the Magical Show

Sos followed in his parents' footsteps with a magic act on AGT. While he didn't get off to the best start — calling what he did "kind of magic" — he wowed the judges and audience with his stage presence and cards of different sizes.

Marcin Patrzalek Put on a Showcase With a Guitar

The guitarist said what he did was "quite weird and quite experimental," and his mash-up of Beethoven's 5th Symphony and System of a Down's "Toxicity" was just that. As Cowell put it after, he "demonstrated what [the guitar] was actually invented for."

Adem Show's Act Looked Amazing (and Painful)

This dance crew was quite unique, with an act that combined twisting and bending limbs and body parts that stunned everyone watching. As Mandel put it, the performance made you go "wow" and "ow."

Voices of Service Do More Than Just Sing

The active duty service members and veterans use their voices to show what music can do as music therapy for service men and women coping with PTSD. Their performance was moving, and, like Cowell said, "what we need right now."

This Youth Choir Definitely Earned the Golden Buzzer

A choir might not have won AGT yet, but the Detroit Youth Choir is well on its way to possibly changing that. Not only did they deliver an entertaining performance of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis's "Can't Hold Us," but they also moved Crews to hit the Golden Buzzer.

