'America's Got Talent': 7 Auditions From Week 3 Worth Watching (VIDEO)

In the third week of auditions, America's Got Talent featured more impressive vocals, entertaining acts, and another Golden Buzzer.

These performances also proved that age doesn't matter. The young and old have just as much of a shot at dazzling on stage, whether through music or acrobatics. Multiple contestants received standing ovations from the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, and Howie Mandel.

Check out some of the highlights and vote for your favorite act in the poll below.

Marina Mazepa Danced and Twisted Across the Stage

She wasn't the typical dancer. Instead, her routine mixed classic moves with contortions that surprised the judges and audience and led to a standing ovation.

Dom Chambers Proved Repetition Can Make for a Good Magician

Though his act got off to a slow start, by the end of it, he had amazed the audience and judges by making glasses of beer and a bottle of wine appear from a bag, his jacket, and even his shoe.

Background Singer Carmen Carter Got the Break She Should Have Years Ago

She revealed when she first started in the music industry, she was told, "she's wonderful, but she's too fat." Since then, she went into background singing — until AGT. And she showed that with her voice, she deserves to be in the spotlight.

Edson and Leon Proved Age Really Doesn't Matter

The 84- and 54-year-olds wowed with an acrobatic routine and displays of strength and balance that got progressively more difficult.

Charlotte Summers "Put a Spell on" Everyone

The 13-year-old's vocals won over the audience and judges and earned her a standing ovation.

Michael Paul Tricked Everyone Before Making Them Laugh

He had everyone thinking he was going to do some sort of act with a "dangerous" bird of prey, only to reveal he's a ventriloquist.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa Received Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

The 11-year-old violinist revealed he was diagnosed with cancer when he was 4 1/2, but he's been in remission for almost four years. And after his performance, Cowell gave him the best "yes" of all.

America's Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC