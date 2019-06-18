Netflix Renews 'Queer Eye' for Two Seasons, Announces Season 4 Premiere Date (PHOTO)

The Fab Five are coming back — for two more seasons!

Netflix announced Tuesday that the Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye has been picked up for Seasons 4 and 5. Season 4 will premiere on July 19 and see the hosts return to Kansas City, the BBQ capital of the world, with "their infectious brand of self-love, confidence, and encouragement" and a new roster of eight heroes.

Production will begin on Season 5 on June 24, 2019. The new season will take the Fab Five to Philadelphia and be released in 2020.

The series returned to Netflix in 2018 with a new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion).

Watch the video announcement below and check out a first look photo from Season 4 above.

Have you missed us? (We missed you too. 💕) We’re back in Kansas City for Season 4, July 19. 🌈🌟 pic.twitter.com/6H0eIwLg8i — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 18, 2019

