Alexa Bliss Talks WWE Travels, Returning to the Title Picture & Her Go-To Coffee Drink

After only being home for 24 hours in one month there are two things that keep in-demand WWE superstar Alexa Bliss going: concealer for dark circles and concealer to energize the body.

The former multi-time women’s champion has been busy circling the globe and wouldn’t have it any other way. A recent travel itinerary took her and Natalya to Saudi Arabia, which recently hosted Super ShowDown. The 27-year-old spent time shopping, participating in a hospital visit and taking in the environment in Jeddah. She believes progress is being made when it comes to featuring women on the card of these big events.

“I didn’t really know what to expect in Saudi Arabia,” Bliss said.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be like Abu Dhabi. It’s very interesting to see how everything is over there. We had fun. When Nattie and I got to interact with kids in the hospital, they knew who we were. They know the product. The show itself was awesome. It was actually a really good experience.

“...Every woman Natalya and I spoke to were super welcoming and asking us how we liked Jeddah. They said whatever they could do to make our stay better to let them know. Women there were just so excited to meet us. We had so many come up to us thanking us for coming and how they really hope to see a match. I think it’s definitely within reach. Everyone seems to be on board with us having match there.”

Viewers have also been for the recent friendship blossoming between Bliss and emerging talent Nikki Cross. Knowing the feeling the fresh face on the main roster, "The Goddess" has taken a liking to the NXT call-up.

“I love working with characters who are new and haven’t been in the title picture,” Bliss said. “We are just having fun with it. That’s the best part of it. Everything we are doing, interacting, is just us. I think us having reads nice on camera with our natural chemistry.

“We’ve been traveling together. It’s always fun when you get along with the person you work with. That can help. We haven’t seen her too much on WWE TV, so if this helps build her character while having fun at the same time, it’s a good situation to be in.”

Heel or babyface, Bliss looks for enjoyment with every segment and seeing where a particular story can go. An element of her recent run that has developed a life of its own has been an infatuation with coffee. It has gotten to the point where fans can purchase “Twisted Bliss Coffee” t-shirts and mugs.

“That was 100 percent organic. With ‘Moment of Bliss’ I’ve had coffee sitting on the table every week. So that was never a new thing. The coffee bits have been there,” Bliss explained.

“I knew I was going to be ringside for a particular match and look disinterested, so I just brought my coffee with me. It became a thing after that because I just stood ringside drinking my coffee. Nobody really has stood ringside drinking coffee, so I thought when I go backstage Vince [McMahon] would either like it or fire me. They ended up liking it.”

And for those wondering what Bliss’ go-to coffee order is, it depends on location. Domestically, it’s an almond milk latte with sugar-free mocha and two Splendas. The way to her heart internationally is the same drink, only with sugar-free vanilla and two sweeteners. Getting past the java talk, Bliss is glad to return regularly to the ring after being sidelined by concussions.

“At first I was very nervous, coming back to the ring because I didn’t know exactly what was going on in my head,” she said. “I knew I had a concussion, but I didn’t really research concussions. Then I was sent to a concussion specialist in Pittsburgh who pretty much schooled me on pretty much everything on concussions.

“It made me feel a lot better about the whole situation. It made me feel I was in charge of my injury. It made me feel like I understood it. I’m definitely not nervous at all being in the ring. I was at first, but now that I’m educated on the topic and know the steps to take to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With the brain exercises that I do and eye exercises, I feel like I’m more prepared than ever now.”

Coming up at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, Bliss is gearing up to face Bayley for the SmackDown Live women’s championship. The challenger is admittedly surprised to be back in the title picture so soon, but is grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m happy to see the different kind of Bayley,” Bliss said. “I feel like for a while we lost Bayley a little bit in the Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection just because Sasha’s personality is so big. I feel like sometimes you need to hear from Bayley a little bit more.

“The fact that she is able to show this more aggressive side just helps the character so much more and the people as well. It’s just a lot of fun to be a character and see it change over time. The fact she is reinventing herself is awesome.”

Those who can’t get enough of Bliss can stay on the WWE Network after Stomping Grounds as the popular superstar is the subject of the latest installment of WWE 365. The documentary chronicles her journey from one calendar year from one WrestleMania to another. Bliss remembers first being approached about the project and not thinking she was interesting enough.

“It’s crazy to see,” she said. “It was crazy to see the roller coaster that it was. They literally have everything in there. Every concussion, every setback, every time I was told I wasn’t clear. Then working out at the Performance Center trying to get cleared. It just showed that whole process. I just saw a rough cut of it, and it was crazy to watch it back to see how much a person can go through in a year and not even realize it.

“...It is a great time to be a woman in WWE. Women just headlined WrestleMania. Women are definitely at the forefront of the shows when we weren’t before. I think it’s incredible. It has been great. The locker room is competitive in a sense we want to make the division better and continue to make it better. Everyone does their part and does an amazing job making that happen.”

