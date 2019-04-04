'Yellowstone' Season 2 Trailer: The Duttons Arm Themselves for a Fight (VIDEO)

The wait is nearly over for Season 2 of Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone, which returns Wednesday, June 19.

With just a few months to go, the network released the show's first official trailer for the season and it looks wild. Running nearly two minutes, the action-packed preview is sure to peak viewers' interest with the promise of plenty of family drama for the Duttons.

As the fight for the family ranch continues well into the season, newly-introduced dangers will threaten to disrupt their home and lives. "My family and I find ourselves in an interesting situation," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says at the beginning of the segment.

The walls are closing in on all sides," John says ominously as we see Beth (Kelly Reilly) arm herself with a shiv-like weapon in her office.

"There are wolves everywhere here," Kayce (Luke Grimes) warns and the chaotic images that follow bring that concern to life.

Everyone is gearing up for fight as John says, "I run this valley, and there's a war coming." That's where Yellowstone newbie Neal McDonough steps in to say, "You bet your ass it's coming." The Project Blue Book, Suits and DC's Legends of Tomorrow actor joins the Season 2 cast as Malcolm Beck, a wealthy businessman who runs a casino in the area with his brother.

Loyalties will be tested and it would appear that some lives could even be at stake, so don't miss out on one single second of the heart-pounding trailer!

Yellowstone, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 19, 10/9c, Paramount Network