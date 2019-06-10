Geena Davis Joins 'GLOW' Season 3 — Get Your First Look at Sandy Devereaux St. Clair (PHOTO)

GLOW is adding a new lady to its Season 3 lineup as actress Geena Davis joins the cast in a guest-starring role.

The Academy Award and Golden Globe winner is taking on the role of Sandy Devereaux St. Clair in the upcoming third chapter, which is set to debut Friday, August 9, on Netflix. When the ladies of GLOW "take the Vegas strip" by storm in Season 3 as headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino, they realize Sin City isn't all glitz and glam.

The Fan-Tan is also where they'll meet Davis' Sandy Deveraux St. Clair, who is a former showgirl-turned-entertainment director of the establishment. Expect to see plenty of this new character, as Davis will appear in five of the season's 10 half-hour episodes.

In celebration of the announcement, Netflix unveiled the first look at Davis' character, who is seen clad in an animal-print power suit and a Vegas-worthy do.

Not much else is said regarding Sandy Devereaux St. Clair's role in the story, but there's a chance she could only add to the apparent turmoil the women will face in Season 3. Among the things fans can anticipate heading into this next round are Ruth (Alison Brie) withdrawing when issues in her personal life arise, and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) feeling guilt over missing time with her son.

Throughout their residency at the Fan-Tan, the women will face identity crises as the lines between reality and the ring blur. Could Davis' Sandy make it worse or better? Find out when the show returns this August.

GLOW, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, August 9, Netflix