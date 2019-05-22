Hallmark Channel's 'June Weddings' Are Bringing Romance Back

Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett, stars of My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5, will give viewers a peek at the romantic June Weddings movies premiering all month long in a Saturday, May 25 half-hour special.

Joining them are special guests Larissa Wohl, Home & Family’s pet expert, and Hallmark Channel’s pet adoption ambassador Happy the Dog.

The network will celebrate love and marriage with five all-new original June movies.

The June programming event includes:

Wedding at Graceland, Saturday, June 1, 9/8c

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5, Saturday, June 8, 9/8c

Love, Take Two, Saturday, June 15, 9/8c

The Last Bridesmaid, Saturday, June 22, 9/8c

In the Key of Love, Saturday, June 29, 9/8c



June Weddings Preview Special, Premiere, Saturday, March 25 11/10c, Hallmark Channel

