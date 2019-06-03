Patrick J. Adams to Return as Mike Ross for 'Suits' Final Season

The final season of Suits will include a major return — no, not Meghan Markle, but close enough: Patrick J. Adams.

USA announced Monday that Adams will return as Mike Ross as part of a case that puts him toe-to-toe with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl). Adams starred on the series from the pilot through his exit in Season 7, after Mike and Markle's character Rachel Zane married and moved to Seattle.

"I couldn't be happier to be part of the final chapter of Suits. I've missed my TV family, and am looking forward to seeing what kind of trouble Mike Ross can stir up at the firm one last time," Adams said to Deadline.

While Mike worked for the most part with Harvey in the past, he will now be on the opposite side of a case from him.

"What we tried to do with the case is, we want to have some fun scenes with Mike, we don't want it to be all contentious. But we also didn't want it to be just be no conflict, no contention,” showrunner Aaron Korsh said. "They are on opposite sides but it doesn't get too testy for the first chunk of it, and then as it ratchets up, things get a little bit more heated."

It is also possible that this won't be the only time Adams returns as Mike. "He leaves and we are not sure if he is going to be back or not after he leaves," Korsh teased, which means he may show up in the series finale.

As for Markle, while there are no plans for her to return, fans should find out what's going on with her character during Adams' appearance. "I do believe there is a little update on Rachel," the showrunner said, but don't expect it to necessarily include a baby for the happy couple.

Adams confirmed his return on social media, tweeting, "Just hold on — I'm going home."

In Season 9, Harvey and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) try to balance their relationship with work and salvage the firm's tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Alex Williams (Dulé Hill), Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull), and Samantha. In the end, "everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be."

Thought you'd seen the last of him? Think again. @halfadams is suiting up to guest star in the final season of #Suits! https://t.co/D6lVE5ctHt pic.twitter.com/goKekgKc89 — Suits (@Suits_USA) June 3, 2019

Suits, Ninth and Final Season, Wednesday, July 17, 9/8c, USA