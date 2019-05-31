'Fear the Walking Dead': Alycia Debnam-Carey & Colman Domingo Tease Season 5 Arrivals (VIDEO)

You might've thought that Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead was headed in a hopeful direction after the finale saw its main characters inspired to do a little good and bring supplies to locals-in-need. Well, it won't be that easy.

TV Insider sat down with Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark) and Colman Domingo (Victor Strand) to chat about the upcoming season's new turn. "What's so nice about it is that they're being idealistic," explains Domingo. "We're no longer chopping off heads."

Debnam-Carey is quick to add, "Although we kind of miss that aspect of it." (Don't worry, there is still some head chopping, as evidenced by the first few minutes of Season 5, below.)

The duo also spoke about "Strand 5.0," the return of Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) and the addition of The Walking Dead's Dwight (Austin Amelio). Watch the video above for the full interview and watch the first few minutes of the season premiere episode below.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, June 2, 9/8c, AMC