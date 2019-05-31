'Blindspot' Sneak Peek: Reade Questions Jane About Weller's 'Weird Vibe' (VIDEO)

Patterson (Ashley Johnson) and Rich DotCom (Ennis Esmer) have some good news and some "utterly horrifying" news for the team in the two-part Blindspot Season 4 finale.

And even the hopeful part of the latter has its problems, as you can see in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek from the first hour, "Masters of War 1:5 – 8."

In the episode, Dominic (Chaske Spencer) begins to enact Madeline's (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) cataclysmic scheme as the team tries to stop him. And as the team pieces together when looking at a suspect's cell phone and encrypted messages in the clip, Madeline may be aiming to use a virus as part of Helios. But since they caught the guy who can get her the virus, they're safe, right?

Watch the video below to find out who's in their custody (and who's going to be handling the interrogation) and see why they're not out of the woods just yet.

Elsewhere in the episode, tensions rise as past secrets begin to unravel — and speaking of the past coming back to bite them, Reade (Rob Brown) has questions for Jane (Jaimie Alexander) about Weller's (Sullivan Stapleton) recent weird behavior. What does she tell him?



Blindspot, Season 4 Finale, Friday, May 31, 8/7c, NBC