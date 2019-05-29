'The Good Fight' Season 1 Airing on CBS This Summer

If you don't have CBS All Access and want to check out The Good Fight, you're in luck.

CBS announced Wednesday that the spinoff of The Good Wife will be coming to the network for a special event broadcast run of its first season on Sundays this summer, beginning June 16. The first three seasons are available on CBS All Access, and the series has already been renewed for a fourth.

"For three seasons, The Good Fight has been a big success for CBS All Access," CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. "We're excited to provide our network audience the opportunity to catch up with characters they first fell in love with on The Good Wife, as well as introduce new viewers to this outstanding, critically acclaimed drama."

"The Good Fight was the first original series to launch on CBS All Access and continues to be a major driver for our service as it heads into its upcoming fourth season," Executive Vice President of Original Content at CBS All Access Julie McNamara added.

"With the Network's special summer broadcast of The Good Fight's first season, we look forward to not only introducing the series to new audiences, but also creating further awareness for CBS All Access where viewers can continue to binge the second and third seasons of this exceptional series."

The first two episodes of Season 1 will air beginning at 9/8c on June 16. Episodes 3 and 4 will air at the same time on June 23. Then, beginning on June 30, one episode will air a week at 10/9c, following Season 2 of Instinct.

The Good Fight, from Robert and Michelle King, begins one year after the Good Wife series finale. An enormous financial scam has destroyed a young lawyer's reputation and wiped out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's (Christine Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart and Lee, Diane and Maia (Rose Leslie) join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's pre-eminent African American-owned law firms.

