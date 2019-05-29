Will Murphy Go Over to the (Sanctum) Dark Side on 'The 100'? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 5 of The 100, "The Gospel of Josephine."]

Josephine (Eliza Taylor) could only pretend to be Clarke for so long before she realized she needed help — and she might have found an ally in Murphy (Richard Harmon).

"Clarke's dead," Josephine has stated definitively, and while Clarke's future on The 100 is a major question moving forward, the more immediate concern is which side Murphy will end up on. Will he choose the easier way out, the one that gets him what he wants, or will he fight the urge to only live for himself and remain loyal to those who helped him make it this far?

In "The Gospel of Josephine," Bellamy (Bob Morley), Murphy, and Gaia (Tati Gabrielle) saw first-hand that Jordan (Shannon Kook) was right to be worried about what happened to Delilah on Naming Day. They checked out the chamber where Delilah and then, unbeknownst to them, Clarke, were replaced with Priya and Josephine, respectively. They watched a video of Josephine's first introduction to a new host, not realizing that she was in the room with them in Clarke's body.

"They're immortal," Murphy said upon seeing the process. He agreed with "Clarke" that it wasn't their fight, but Bellamy couldn't believe he still wanted to stay. "I want to live," Murphy explained. "These people know how to do that forever, as it turns out. That wouldn't suck either." That was the first sign that he might be the easiest one to sway over to the dark side of Sanctum.

While by the end of the episode, Josephine confirmed she had taken Clarke's body to both Bellamy and Murphy, the latter was left in a much better position. Last we saw Bellamy, Josephine paralyzed him. Murphy, on the other hand, is someone who could be her "coach" and, after informing him of what her parents had done to Clarke, Josephine asked, "how would you like to be immortal, too?"

"I'm listening," he said.

But is he really about to turn his back on his people, even though everything about him suggests that self-preservation might win out? Or has Murphy changed enough that even the threat of going to hell after he dies won't be enough for him to truly take Josephine up on her offer?

Russell (J.R. Bourne) and Simone (Tattiawna Jones) have tasked Josephine with finding out how many more Nightbloods there are, and she knows that won't end well. "Either they find out who I am and kill me before burning Sanctum to the ground, or we body-snatch more of them and kill the rest so they don't burn Sanctum to the ground," she told her parents. And she's right.

That may also be what ultimately keeps Murphy from changing sides. Would he just blindly accept the possibility of immortality, given everything that can (and probably will) go wrong?

And there's always the question of what will happen when Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) is back in the fold. She was off with Raven (Lindsey Morgan) in "The Gospel of Josephine." Will Emori help sway Murphy one way or the other?

But whichever side Murphy ultimately chooses, it looks like Josephine's going to be able to continue to pretend to be Clarke for a bit, at least around her mother in the promo for the June 11 episode, "Memento Mori." Does that mean that he might help her fake it? It wouldn't take much around Abby (Paige Turco); she might have noticed her "daughter" writing with her right hand, but she's too distracted trying to save Kane.

Fans are hoping that Murphy will end up playing Josephine in an attempt to help Clarke and the others.

Murphy better just be trying to get close to Josephine to get Clarke back or imma be big mad #The100 — (@daniiphvntom) May 29, 2019

I’m calling it

Murphy will work alongside Josephine!Clarke undercover and help Bellamy & team take down JC & the whole prime crew & bring back Clarke. And that my friend is JOHN MURPHYS REDEMPTION!!!#the100 #The100Season6 #bellarke #muphamy — Sibby (@sibbyyyy_) May 29, 2019

Every time I get my hopes up for Murphy they crash back down... It's not too late yet, maybe he's playing double agent or something. Please be a double agent Murphy #The100 — Eva Fhutivych (@fhutivych) May 29, 2019

However, some can see him taking Josephine's deal.

I feel like cause Murphy believes he’s going to hell cause of him being ‘dead and then coming back to life’ a part of him will be willing to take Josephine’s deal so he never has to face that nightmare #The100 — Renezza Kom Skaikru♔ (@ChaseOurFuture) May 29, 2019

I think Murphy is going to take Josephine's offer and that it's so true to his essence, he's all about survival. He'll regret it later though #The100 — lula landry (@murphyparadise) May 29, 2019

Vote in the poll below and sound off with your thoughts on what Murphy will do next in the comments below.

The 100, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW