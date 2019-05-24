2019 Stanley Cup Final: Blues vs. Bruins Preview and TV Schedule
It's been a long time coming for the St. Louis Blues. Now they're four wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.
The Western Conference champion Blues will battle the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins in the best-of-seven-game Stanley Cup Final series, which begins with Game 1 in Boston on Monday, May 27.
The @stlouisblues and @nhlbruins will battle for Lord Stanley in 2019! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/86mwpJ67N1
— #StanleyCup on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 22, 2019
The Blues last appeared in a Stanley Cup Final in 1970. In that series, the Blues lost to the Bruins when Bobby Orr scored the final goal in overtime and provided one of the most memorable photographic moments in all of sports.
Play-by-play commentator Mike “Doc” Emrick, analyst Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire call the games for NBC and NBCSN. (Full schedule below.)
Revisiting the Best Moments From the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs (VIDEO)
The magical and moving moments from the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.
“Two heavy teams, two big teams, two goaltenders playing extremely well," Olczyk says of what he's looking forward to watching in this series. "Tuukka Rask, I don’t think I’ve seen him play better in his career. Depth on the back end, fourth lines that can contribute — so-called fourth lines — I think the sky’s the limit for this series.”
All Stanley Cup Final games will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final TV Schedule
Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues
Game 1: Monday, May 27, 8/7c, St. Louis at Boston, NBC
Game 2: Wednesday, May 29, 8/7c, St. Louis at Boston, NBCSN
Game 3: Saturday, June 1, 8/7c, Boston at St. Louis, NBCSN
Game 4: Monday, June 3, 8 8/7c, Boston at St. Louis, NBC
Game 5*: Thursday, June 6, 8/7c, St. Louis at Boston, NBC
Game 6*: Sunday, June 9, 8/7c, Boston at St. Louis, NBC
Game 7*: Wednesday, June 12, 8/7c, St. Louis at Boston, NBC
*if necessary