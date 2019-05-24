2019 Stanley Cup Final: Blues vs. Bruins Preview and TV Schedule

It's been a long time coming for the St. Louis Blues. Now they're four wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

The Western Conference champion Blues will battle the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins in the best-of-seven-game Stanley Cup Final series, which begins with Game 1 in Boston on Monday, May 27.

The Blues last appeared in a Stanley Cup Final in 1970. In that series, the Blues lost to the Bruins when Bobby Orr scored the final goal in overtime and provided one of the most memorable photographic moments in all of sports.

Play-by-play commentator Mike “Doc” Emrick, analyst Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire call the games for NBC and NBCSN. (Full schedule below.)

“Two heavy teams, two big teams, two goaltenders playing extremely well," Olczyk says of what he's looking forward to watching in this series. "Tuukka Rask, I don’t think I’ve seen him play better in his career. Depth on the back end, fourth lines that can contribute — so-called fourth lines — I think the sky’s the limit for this series.”

All Stanley Cup Final games will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final TV Schedule

Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues

Game 1: Monday, May 27, 8/7c, St. Louis at Boston, NBC

Game 2: Wednesday, May 29, 8/7c, St. Louis at Boston, NBCSN

Game 3: Saturday, June 1, 8/7c, Boston at St. Louis, NBCSN

Game 4: Monday, June 3, 8 8/7c, Boston at St. Louis, NBC

Game 5*: Thursday, June 6, 8/7c, St. Louis at Boston, NBC

Game 6*: Sunday, June 9, 8/7c, Boston at St. Louis, NBC

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 12, 8/7c, St. Louis at Boston, NBC

*if necessary