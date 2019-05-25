Would You Have Survived 'Game of Thrones'? (QUIZ)

Game of Thrones may be over, but the buzz around the popular show lives on in its large fanbase.

Big parts of the HBO series were the many deaths, from the Red Wedding to Arya's (Maisie Williams) revenge on House Frey. Season 8 was no exception, as numerous fan favorite characters perished in the battles on the way to the finish line.

Overall nearly 20 key characters were casualties to Season 8, and it has us wondering — would we have survived in Game of Thrones? Now you can find out with our quiz. Play to find out your fate in the war for the Iron Throne and let us know your results in the comments below.