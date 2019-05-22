Steffy's Back! 'Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Talks Her Return

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is having one heck of a year! The actress welcomed son, Rise Harlen, into the world in early March, and in early May, she took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Steffy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The writers certainly gave the actress incredible material in 2018. Her marriage crumbled, and rather than take her ex, Liam (Scott Clifton), back or rebound with Bill (Don Diamont), Steffy declared her independence and decided to stand on her own!

Her maternity leave over, Wood is returning to the airwaves tomorrow, Thursday, May 23. She’s walking back into the ongoing baby swap storyline in which Steffy is unwittingly raising the daughter of her rival Hope (Annika Noelle). Read on as Wood sets up Steffy’s return!

Can you tease Steffy’s return from Paris? What is she aware of what’s been going on in her absence?

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood: Steffy knows a little bit, but she’s dealing with Forrester International and her children. When she comes back, she’s getting back into the swing of things, figuring everything out. It’s about her juggling motherhood and her career. There will be some baby drama that will arise! There is that storyline where Steffy has Phoebe but she’s Hope’s daughter. Eventually that will come out. I don’t know which way it will go. As an actor, I feel it in my chest [what it will be like] playing those scenes, as a new mom, having to imagine a child being ripped away from you.

She’s a rebel, rival, and ready to rock. 💥 Steffy returns this Thursday on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/UKDS86ELeq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 19, 2019

Can you speak to the writers having Steffy want a sister for her daughter because she, herself, had had a twin sister for many years?

Yes. Unfortunately, [Steffy’s sister] Phoebe was ripped away from her. Steffy has many scars over that. Her sister being taken away affected Steffy. She has certain walls because of that. She’s broken over so many things that have happened in her life. She wants to be able to give [her daughter] Kelly a strong structure.

Another great story you had last year was Steffy choosing to stay single. It would have been so easy to ask Liam to stay or go back to Bill.

I loved that turn. To sit there and say, “I choose me” is so unheard of on many shows. I put that [scene] on my reel as well. I felt that was so important for her to say that she doesn’t need these guys. There is a love for Liam that will always be there, but her sanity is more important. She didn’t want to pass being broken on to Kelly or Phoebe. I loved those scenes and that story. I love the way we told that story. I think it goes back to she’ll always have feelings for Liam. It’d be nice for him to be there for their daughter. I’m sure she’d love that perfect family someday, but she had to think about her daughters.

15 Longest-Running American Daytime Soap Operas 'Days of Our Lives' was recently renewed for Season 55. So where does it fall in the ranking?

How has your time off been?

It’s completely chaos ion the best way possible and I absolutely love it. It’s spectacular. I’m grateful for being in this moment. I’m all about gratitude, gratitude, gratitude. It’s been a great blessing to have a very healthy baby boy. I’ve been diving back into work after the Emmys. It’s been a whirlwind.

Speaking of the Emmys, congratulations on your win! What was going through your mind when your name was called?

I know a lot of people go up and say they weren’t expecting to win. But I truly did not. I was honored to be among my fellow nominees. They are all women I absolute love and I watch them on TV. I always have. I’ve been such a fan of Heather [Tom, Katie], Laura [Wright, Carly] and Maura [West, Ava] from General Hospital and Marci [Miller, ex-Abby, Days of Our Lives].

When they called me name, it was a huge shock. To top it off, part of my shoe had broken off on the red carpet. My son had spit up on me when I was in the first dress I had picked out for the Emmys. It was an honor and humbling to have won. When I got up on stage, I looked out and Judge Judy was smack dab in front of me! Then I realized I had to talk to people, the ones there in the room and the ones watching all over the world. I went from "goo goo gaga" to having to speak in front of these people. I have to say I respect all the moms out there.

There’s a criticism of soaps today in that the moments aren’t taken the way they used to be and that plots are rushed. But on your reel, there were those moments of Steffy and Liam breaking up. The beats were taken.

You’re absolutely right. In daytime, we shoot faster than we have in the past. It’s hurry, hurry, hurry. When you have big emotional scenes, you have to try to stop and be in the moment. I try to be as present as I can be in every scene. It’s a dance. You want to take those beats and take them moment to moment. I had to remind myself even though we’re filming so quickly not to be so hard on myself. I was proud I could access certain emotions [for those scenes] and I was proud to be nominated.

Those were real emotions for me [in the scenes on my reel]. I was putting myself in that place for months, which was difficult. Looking back, when I was watching them to put them in my reel, I knew I’d use some of them. My emotions were raw and real.

Was there anyone you may have not thanked that you’d like to now?

I’m really grateful for the entire cast and crew. I know how hard everyone works. Sure, actors have all the dialogue, but the crew and everybody who’s there till late taking down [the sets] and in there early putting [them] up. None of that goes unnoticed. We’re a well-oiled machine.

Steffy is always a showstopper on the runway. ✨ We’re highlighting two of her best fashion show looks since there are just two days left until she is back on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/BZDO5Wlo8f — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 21, 2019

Did you go to the Best Actress nominee luncheon, hosted by Eileen Davidson (ex-Ashley, Young and the Restless)?

Yes! It was a pinch me moment. I had the biggest smile on my face. I love these women! They’re a riot! The veracity of these women – they’re all loaded with class and charisma. I was just in awe of them. I thought, "This is crazy! I’ve watched them!"

I hear you’re quite the hostess so next year’s nominee lunch (which last year’s winner traditionally hosts) will be spectacular.

Oh, I know! Are we going to do a drag queen brunch at [West Hollywood hotspot) the Abbey? [Laughs] Maybe!

Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS