Daytime Emmys 2019: Judge Judy Sheindlin to Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards are recognizing the career of Judge Judy Sheindlin by honoring her with the Lifetime Achievement award.

A fitting honoree, Judge Judy remains America's top program in first-run syndication, a spot it has retained for the last 10 years. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the news Wednesday, ahead of the May 2019 ceremony.

Sheindlin will be the first in her genre to receive such an award, as her series Judge Judy remains iconic among daytime viewers.

"The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize both the excellence and vibrant diversity of daytime television programming," said NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp. "Judge Judy Sheindlin epitomizes both, shaping one of the mainstay genres of our medium."

Meanwhile, senior vice president and executive producer of the Daytime Emmy Awards, David Michaels, said, "Daytime television wouldn't be what it is today without Judy Sheindlin. Judge Judy redefined and reinvigorated the courtroom format, propelling the genre to new heights."

Sheindlin has presided over Judge Judy since its 1996 debut and has received three Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, in 2013, 2016 and 2017. The TV judge will be presented with her award on May 5 during the event, which recognizes programming that airs between the hours of 2am and 6pm.

